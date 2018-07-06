हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China lodges tariff case at WTO against the US

China has lodged a case against the United States over slapping import duties to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), its commerce ministry said on Friday.

HONG KONG: China has lodged a case against the United States over slapping import duties to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), its commerce ministry said on Friday.

The United States and China slapped tit-for-tat duties on $34 billion worth of each other`s imports on Friday, with Beijing accusing Washington of triggering the "largest-scale trade war" as the world`s two biggest economies sharply escalated their conflict.

