China opposes new US sanctions against Russia, Iran, North Korea

The sanctions target Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restricts dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 17:41
Moscow:China has strongly opposed any unilateral sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea by the United States.

China is against any unilateral sanctions imposed by any country, including those recently enacted by the United States, which stipulate tougher restrictive measures against Russia, Iran and North Korea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Chinese side has always opposed the use of unilateral sanctions, we believe that the dispute settlement arising between different countries should be implemented on the basis of mutual respect through an appropriate, fair dialogue," the statement seen by Sputnik said.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed into law a new batch of sanctions on Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow.

The sanctions target Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restricts dealings with Russian banks and energy companies. The law also limits the US president's ability to ease any sanctions on Russia by requiring Congress' approval to lift any restrictions.

President Donald Trump's grudging signature on new sanctions punishing Russia for alleged meddling in last year's US election sparked an explosive rhetorical response in Moscow on Wednesday.

Trump acknowledged the sharp worsening of the crucial relationship between Russia and United States and blamed lawmakers for forcing his hand on sanctions.

"Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!" he tweeted.

