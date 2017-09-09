close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China, Pakistan to boost anti-terror cooperation along CPEC

The CPEC, a part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road (B&R) initiative, runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and India has raised objection to the project.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 10:11

Beijing: China and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen anti-terrorism and security cooperation along a USD 50 billion economic corridor that links the restive regions of the two countries through a network of rail and road projects.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) connects Xinjiang province in northwest China with the deep-water Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea in southwestern Pakistan. It faces challenges from Islamic militants in both the regions.

The CPEC, a part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road (B&R) initiative, runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and India has raised objection to the project.

The security cooperation agreement was reached when Meng Jianzhu, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party Central Committee, met visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Pakistani National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua yesterday in Beijing.

Reports have said that Pakistan deployed a 15,000-strong military force to protect Chinese nationals working on various projects linked to the CPEC. This includes 9,000 Pakistan Army soldiers and 6,000 para-military forces personnel.

About 71,000 Chinese reported to have visited Pakistan last year.

Meng praised Pakistan's efforts in counter-terrorism and called for strengthened anti-terrorism and security cooperation in building the ambitious economic corridor.
"China and Pakistan, as good friends, friendly neighbours and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, have always firmly supported each other's core interests," Meng said.
Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi met Asif.

"Promoting the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan is an unchanged policy," Yang said.

He called for advancing the CPEC project and strengthening communication on issues of regional security.

Asif said maintaining friendly relations with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Pakistan would take the opportunity provided by the CPEC to boost bilateral ties, he said.

Yesterday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi praised Pakistan's anti-terrorism record when he met Asif.

"Pakistan is a good brother and iron friend of China. No one knows Pakistan and understands Pakistan better than China," he said. 

TAGS

CPECChinaPakistananti-terror cooperationXi JinpingBeijingPoKYang Jiechi

From Zee News

Haryana Police arrest three for conspiring to help Ram Rahim escape during Panchkula violence
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest three for conspiring to help Ram Rahi...

Jaipur: 1 killed, 10 policemen injured in violent clashes; curfew imposed in 4 police station areas
India

Jaipur: 1 killed, 10 policemen injured in violent clashes;...

Jammu and Kashmir

Yasin Malik arrested ahead of NIA protest

Madhya Pradesh: NIOS students pass Class X, XII exams without appearing
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: NIOS students pass Class X, XII exams witho...

Gold bars worth over Rs 29 lakhs seized from Hyderabad airport
Andhra Pradesh

Gold bars worth over Rs 29 lakhs seized from Hyderabad airp...

Race to rescue survivors from ruins of Mexico quake
AmericasWorld

Race to rescue survivors from ruins of Mexico quake

J&amp;K: Terrorist killed in Sopore, encounter underway
India

J&K: Terrorist killed in Sopore, encounter underway

WorldAsia

Pakistan Army chief confirms death sentence to 4 terrorists

Pakistan using terrorism as tool of state policy, says India at UN
India

Pakistan using terrorism as tool of state policy, says Indi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi