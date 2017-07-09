close
China, Pakistan vow to strengthen cooperation on science, technology

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 11:09

Islamabad: China and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on science and technology under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The agreement was made on Saturday during a meeting between Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and visiting Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang who is here for the 18th Session of the Pakistan-China Joint Committee on Science and Technology Cooperation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wan said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and bilateral ties enjoy a smooth development with the steady construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that cooperation on science and technology is an important content in the bilateral relations.

Wan, also vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, said the two sides have carried out a series of pragmatic cooperation such as joint laboratory construction and young scientists' exchanges.

He added that China is willing to strengthen cooperation on scientific and technological innovation with Pakistan under the Belt and Road Initiative and provide support to build a community of innovation.

Hussain said Pakistan cherishes the friendship with China and expressed gratitude for Beijing's long-time support, adding that Pakistan is willing to carry out substantial cooperation on scientific and technological innovation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said both sides should develop more channels on people-to-people exchanges and joint research and development so as to boost socio-economic development.

Also on Saturday, Wan and his Pakistani counterpart Rana Tanveer Hussain attended the inauguration ceremony of Pakistani Subcentre of China-South Asia Technology Transfer Centre and signed two agreements on cooperation.

Proposed by China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aiming at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of Silk Road.

