China partially lifts ban on group tours to South Korea

SEOUL: The Chinese government said on Tuesday it would allow travel agencies in Shanghai and Shandong to resume sales of group tours to South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a high-ranking official.

An official at Korea Tourism Organization said he was checking the report.

China has banned group tours to South Korea since March in the wake of Seoul`s decision to install a U.S.-backed anti-missile system, a move Beijing vehemently opposed.