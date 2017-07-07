China prosecutes former provincial party boss over graft

Beijing: China has prosecuted the former chief of the ruling Communist Party in the northeastern province of Liaoning for offences including bribery and corruption, the country`s top prosecutor said on Friday.

Wang Min`s offences include bribery, corruption and negligence of duty, the Supreme People`s Procuratorate said in a posting on its website.

President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping campaign to root out deeply ingrained corruption, warning that the problem is so bad it could affect the ruling Communist Party`s grip on power.