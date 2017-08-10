 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China quake toll reaches 20

The death toll in an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale that struck China`s Sichuan province has gone up to 20 with 431 injured, authorities said on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 16:57
China quake toll reaches 20
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Beijing: The death toll in an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale that struck China`s Sichuan province has gone up to 20 with 431 injured, authorities said on Thursday.

Among the injured, 18 are in serious condition, according to the provincial government authorities.

Seventeen of the seriously injured have been transferred to the cities of Chengdu and Mianyan for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 50,000 tourists, including 126 foreigners have been evacuated following the quake, which struck Jiuzhaigou county on Tuesday night at a depth of 20 km.

Jiuzhaigou is a popular tourist destination in the mountains on the eastern edge of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. 

It is part of the Aba prefecture and is known for its ethnic minority communities, mountainous landscape, and stunning scenery.

TAGS

ChinaEarthquakeinjuredtollTourist

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Time to say goodbye to Article 370: J&K BJP spokesperso...

MPBSE: MP Board 10th supplementary result 2017 declared; check mpbse.nic.in
Madhya PradeshEducation

MPBSE: MP Board 10th supplementary result 2017 declared; ch...

Maharashtra

Maharashtra moves SC against HC's order on possession...

Jammu and Kashmir

'Six top commanders among 132 militants killed in J...

World

Malaysia denies reports of offer for Chinese rocket launche...

India

Suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist sent to 14-day police custody

India

Keeping married women out of Indian Army's JAG is host...

India

379 IAS officers have not filed asset details: Govt

West Bengal

Six IPS officers transferred in West Bengal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India