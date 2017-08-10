China quake toll reaches 20

Beijing: The death toll in an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale that struck China`s Sichuan province has gone up to 20 with 431 injured, authorities said on Thursday.

Among the injured, 18 are in serious condition, according to the provincial government authorities.

Seventeen of the seriously injured have been transferred to the cities of Chengdu and Mianyan for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 50,000 tourists, including 126 foreigners have been evacuated following the quake, which struck Jiuzhaigou county on Tuesday night at a depth of 20 km.

Jiuzhaigou is a popular tourist destination in the mountains on the eastern edge of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

It is part of the Aba prefecture and is known for its ethnic minority communities, mountainous landscape, and stunning scenery.