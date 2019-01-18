हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US China trade war

China says ‘America most unqualified to wag a finger’ as US puts it ‘on notice’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the US of having “double standard”, picking and choosing norms when it suits American interests.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the USA, calling it “the most unqualified country to criticise China”. Addressing a press meet on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that US “cannot wag a finger on China” with regard to international norms.

According to a report in Global Times, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the US of having “double standard”, picking and choosing norms when it suits American interests.

The attack by the China government on US came just a day after American Vice President Mike Pence hit out at China, claiming that the Indian neighbour was using “debt diplomacy and unfair trade practices” to expand its influence.

Speaking at the global summit of American envoys on Wednesday, Pence had said, “China has been put on notice”.

The US Vice President added, “As I made clear on that visit to the region just a few short weeks ago, the United States will always stand for a free and open Indo-Pacific where all countries can enjoy freedom of navigation and open trade.”

He said that with US President Donald Trump's direction “we've placed tariffs on USD250 billion of Chinese goods”, with the highest tariff specifically targeting the advanced industries that Beijing is attempting to “capture and control, the high parts of the modern economy”.

Pence said as the US President has made it clear, the US is prepared to levy even more tariffs until China makes much needed structural changes and signs a trade deal that works, not only for their nation but for the US too.

“We remain hopeful that China will come to the table. Even as negotiations take place as we speak, that China will come to the table and finally enter into a fair and reciprocal trade relationship,” he said.

