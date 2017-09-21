close
China says North Korean situation more serious by the day

A resolution to the North Korea issue cannot only rely on sanctions and not talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 10:46
Beijing: The situation on the Korean peninsula is getting more serious by the day and cannot be allowed to spin out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his German counterpart, the state-run China News Service said on Thursday.

A resolution to the North Korea issue cannot only rely on sanctions and not talks, Wang said, meeting German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York on Wednesday, the report added.

North KoreaChinaUnited States of AmericaUnited Nations

