China says opposes North Korean missiles tests that violate UN resolutions
Reuters | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 14:07
Beijing: China opposes North Korean missile tests that run contrary to UN resolutions, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday after North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
North Korea fired the ballistic missile on a high arc into the sea early on Sunday, the first test of US President Donald Trump`s vow to get tough on isolated North Korea, that tested nuclear devices and ballistic missiles last year at an unprecedented rate.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 14:07
