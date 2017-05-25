China says US warship entered its waters `without permission`
"USS Dewey destroyer sailed less than 12 nautical miles from a reef", claimed by Beijing.
Beijing: The Chinese government charged on Thursday that a US warship had entered its waters in the South China Sea "without permission", prompting China`s navy to warn the vessel to leave.
"The relevant action taken by the US vessel undermines China`s sovereignty and security interests," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a press briefing after the USS Dewey destroyer sailed less than 12 nautical miles from a reef claimed by Beijing.