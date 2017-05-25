close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Interview

»

China says US warship entered its waters `without permission`

"USS Dewey destroyer sailed less than 12 nautical miles from a reef", claimed by Beijing.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 14:03

Beijing: The Chinese government charged on Thursday that a US warship had entered its waters in the South China Sea "without permission", prompting China`s navy to warn the vessel to leave.

"The relevant action taken by the US vessel undermines China`s sovereignty and security interests," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a press briefing after the USS Dewey destroyer sailed less than 12 nautical miles from a reef claimed by Beijing.

TAGS

US warshipSouth China SeaChina`s navyChina warshipUSS Dewey destroyer

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Maharashtra ministers, MLAs, top cops attend wedding of Dawood Ibrahim&#039;s niece in Nashik
Maharashtra

Maharashtra ministers, MLAs, top cops attend wedding of Daw...

India's plans to ban Chinese power firms will backfire...
India

India's plans to ban Chinese power firms will backfire...

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.44 inch screen, 5300mAh battery launched – All you need to know
Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.44 inch screen, 5300mAh battery laun...

Sony introduces SSDs for video recorders
Gadgets

Sony introduces SSDs for video recorders

11 killed, 22 hurt as tractor overturns in MP
Madhya Pradesh

11 killed, 22 hurt as tractor overturns in MP

Hemkund Sahib opens after winter closure
Uttarakhand

Hemkund Sahib opens after winter closure

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video