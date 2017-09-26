China says war on Korean peninsula would have `no winners
China warned on Tuesday that a conflict on the Korean peninsula would have "no winners", after North Korea accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on it.
China hopes Washington and Pyongyang realise that their war of words "will only increase the risk of confrontation and reduce the room for policy manoeuvres", foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular briefing.