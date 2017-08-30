close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China says working with UN on North Korea response

Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke hours after the UN Security Council unanimously condemned Tuesday`s test and Japan`s UN ambassador suggested that a new sanctions declaration could come next.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:14

Beijing: China is working with other members of the United Nations Security Council on a response to North Korea`s missile launch over Japan, the Chinese foreign minister said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke hours after the UN Security Council unanimously condemned Tuesday`s test and Japan`s UN ambassador suggested that a new sanctions declaration could come next.

Wang said China -- which is Pyongyang`s only major ally -- was "now working with other members of the Security Council to discuss the recent developments of the situation".

He added that "based on the consensus of Security Council members, we are going to make a necessary response to the recent test launch of the missile".

But Wang did not specify whether a fresh set of sanctions was looming.

"Whether there will be new measures going forward, that should be discussed by the Security Council and consensus needs to be formed," Wang told a news briefing.
The foreign minister said China opposes the missile launch, which he said violated the non-proliferation treaty.

He urged for a resumption of long-dormant negotiations and urged all parties to avoid actions that "may further escalate tensions".

"A very important part of Security Council resolutions -- which is also a consensus of the Security Council members -- is that we should continue to stick to peaceful and diplomatic means to resolve this issue," Wang said.

He spoke at a briefing ahead of next week`s BRICS summit hosted by China, which also includes Security Council member Russia along with Brazil, India and South Africa.

TAGS

North KoreaChinaUNWang YiUnited NationsBeijing

From Zee News

After Donald Trump&#039;s tough talk on Pakistan over terrorism, US says &#039;value our ties with Islamabad&#039;
AmericasWorld

After Donald Trump's tough talk on Pakistan over terro...

Postman, who survived 1945 Nagasaki Atomic bomb, dies at 88
World

Postman, who survived 1945 Nagasaki Atomic bomb, dies at 88

Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Son of hotel owner shot dead in Wasseypur

Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Son of hotel owner shot dead in Wasseypur

Scientists debunk theories about ancient whales being gentle giants, say they were predators – Read
Environment

Scientists debunk theories about ancient whales being gentl...

Mumbai Rains: City crumbles, Sena lauds BMC
Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains: City crumbles, Sena lauds BMC

By-election for Uttar Pradesh council to be held on Sept 18, counting on same day
Uttar Pradesh

By-election for Uttar Pradesh council to be held on Sept 18...

J&amp;K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Army retaliates
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Army retal...

Mumbai rains: Authorities issue helpline numbers for citizens
MaharashtraIndia

Mumbai rains: Authorities issue helpline numbers for citize...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India