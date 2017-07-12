close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China sends troops for first overseas military base in Djibouti

China has dispatched troops to Djibouti on the Horn of Africa to set up its first overseas military base.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 19:30

Beijing: China has dispatched troops to Djibouti on the Horn of Africa to set up its first overseas military base, which it says will help Beijing contribute to peace in Africa and the world.

Two ships carrying soldiers and military equipment left the southern port of Zhanjiang on Tuesday, following a farewell ceremony by the People's Liberation Army for the units in charge of the new base, Efe news reported.

Djibouti, a small country at the Horn of Africa, is situated on the northwest edge of the Indian Ocean where China has increasingly been sailing its warships and sending submarines, causing concern in India. 

The base will support China's military operations in Africa and Asia as part of its international humanitarian missions, escorting ships to avoid piracy and peacekeeping, the Army said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said the base will be "used for the better fulfilment of the national obligation of China and for the escort mission and humanitarian aid".

"China's defence policy is defensive in nature. This has not been changed," Geng said.

"It will enable China to make a greater contribution to peace and stability in Africa and the whole world." 

After it showed interest in opening such a base in 2015, Beijing has reiterated many times that the facility would not be for military expansion but to provide logistics support to international activities and protection of maritime routes.

Djibouti already hosts military bases set up by the US, France and Japan, which support warships escorting convoys carrying humanitarian aid to different countries in the region and guard the waters against maritime piracy, apart from other objectives.
 

TAGS

Chinamilitary baseDjiboutiHorn of AfricaIndian Ocean

From Zee News

India

Make Nitish Kumar Congress president: Author Ram Chandra Gu...

India

Govt empowers Army to procure weapons systems, military pl...

Europe

Gay man wins UK court battle for equal pension rights

World

11 migrant workers die in Saudi Arabia house fire

Apps

'GST Rates Finder' app to soon launch on iOS pla...

Delhi

Delhi Court summons US woman to depose as witness in rape c...

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul dial Nitish Kumar to thank him for supporting Gopalkrishna Gandhi as Opposition&#039;s vice presidential candidate
India

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul dial Nitish Kumar to thank him for supp...

Price drop soon for Lenovo, Motorola handsets sold offline
Gadgets

Price drop soon for Lenovo, Motorola handsets sold offline

WorldAsia

Philippine air strike on rebels kills two soldiers, injures...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?