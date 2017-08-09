close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China Sichuan quake: 12 dead, 164 injured; death toll expected to go up

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 07:45
China Sichuan quake: 12 dead, 164 injured; death toll expected to go up
China Earthquake: Fallen trees are seen blocking a road after an earthquake in Ngawa prefecture (Reuters)

SHANGHAI - Twelve people have been killed, including six tourists, and 164 injured in an earthquake that struck a remote and mountainous part of southwest China`s Sichuan province, the local government and official media said on Wednesday.

The quake hit a sparsely populated area 200 km (120 miles) west-northwest of the city of Guangyuan on Tuesday evening at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was also close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a tourist destination.

The Sichuan government said 100 tourists had been trapped by a landslide following the quake. The official China News Service said on Wednesday that six tourists were among the dead.

As many as 31,500 tourists have been evacuated from the quake zone, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday morning. 

The Sichuan fire service said the reception area in a hotel had collapsed, trapping some people, but that 2,800 people had been safely evacuated from the building.

There was no confirmation of the nationalities of any of the tourists, but Jiuzhaigou is far more popular with Chinese tourists than foreigners.

The Sichuan earthquake administration measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.0. The administration said the epicentre of the tremor was in Ngawa prefecture, largely populated by ethnic Tibetans, many of whom are nomadic herders.

TAGS

China EarthquakeSichuan province

From Zee News

North Korea threatens US, says planning missile strike near Guam: Report
World

North Korea threatens US, says planning missile strike near...

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election Results: Congress&#039;s Ahmed Patel retains seat; Amit Shah, Smriti Irani also win
Gujarat

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election Results: Congress's Ahmed...

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election Results: This is what Ahmed Patel tweeted after winning seat
Gujarat

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election Results: This is what Ahmed Pa...

EuropeWorld

No explosives found in car halted by Brussels police

Donald Trump says North Korea will be met with &#039;&#039;fire and fury&#039;&#039; if it threatens US
WorldAsia

Donald Trump says North Korea will be met with ''...

Jharkhand

Tribal girl stripped, filmed on charges of stealing phone i...

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election: This is what Election Commission observed while declaring votes of two rebel Congress MLAs invalid
Gujarat

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election: This is what Election Commiss...

Lawmakers should function in constructive manner: M Venkaiah Naidu
India

Lawmakers should function in constructive manner: M Venkaia...

AfricaWorld

Kenya's president takes early lead after peaceful vote

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India