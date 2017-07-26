close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China steps up warning to Botswana over Dalai Lama visit

China`s fast-growing demand for raw materials has made it one of the biggest investors in Africa and its largest trade partner. Chinese state-owned companies have been awarded contracts to build roads, dams, power stations and airports in Botswana.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 15:27
China steps up warning to Botswana over Dalai Lama visit

Beijing: China stepped up its warning to Botswana on Wednesday over a planned visit by exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama next month, demanding the African nation respect China`s core interests.

The Dalai Lama, reviled by Beijing as a dangerous separatist, is expected to address a human rights conference in the capital, Gaborone, on Aug. 17-19 and will also meet Botswana`s president. China is a major investor in Botswana`s economy.

China has already "clearly" expressed its point of view about the Dalai Lama`s visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing.

"Issues relating to Tibet concern China`s sovereignty and territory integrity. We demand the relevant country earnestly respect China`s core interests and make the correct political decision on this matter," Lu said, using stronger language than before on the issue. 

"China will not interfere in other countries` internal affairs, but will certainly not tolerate another country doing anything that harms China`s core interests," he added, without elaborating.

The Dalai Lama, who fled from Tibet into exile in India in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, has long been at loggerheads with China, which sent its troops into Tibet in 1950.

The Dalai Lama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, denies he is seeking independence for his Himalayan homeland. He says he is merely seeking greater rights, including religious freedom and genuine autonomy.

Visits by the Dalai Lama to foreign countries infuriate China.

It often retaliates by stopping high-level meetings or taking economic steps, like last year when it imposed new border fees following a visit by the Dalai Lama to Mongolia.

Botswana`s neighbour, South Africa, has denied a visa to the Buddhist monk three times since 2009 in what opposition parties there, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, say shows the extent of Beijing`s influence over Pretoria.

China`s fast-growing demand for raw materials has made it one of the biggest investors in Africa and its largest trade partner. Chinese state-owned companies have been awarded contracts to build roads, dams, power stations and airports in Botswana.

TAGS

Dalai LamaChinaBotswanaTibetLu KangBeijing

From Zee News

AmericasWorld

Woman forced to carry child on lap sues US airlines

Scientists to chase August 21 total solar eclipse using two NASA jets - Watch demonstration
Space

Scientists to chase August 21 total solar eclipse using two...

No talks unless India withdraws, China says before Ajit Doval visit
India

No talks unless India withdraws, China says before Ajit Dov...

WorldAsia

District chief, five others killed in Afghan mine blast

AfricaWorld

Boko Haram ambushes oil convoy in Nigeria, killing soldiers

India

Speaker says clerical error to blame for face-off between J...

US Muslims see friendly neighbours, but a foe in White House
AmericasWorld

US Muslims see friendly neighbours, but a foe in White Hous...

Uttar Pradesh

Dowry death: Three of family sentenced to 10 years jail in...

Arun Jaitley defamation case: HC imposes cost of Rs 10,000 on Arvind Kejriwal, warns Delhi CM not to make abusive remarks
Delhi

Arun Jaitley defamation case: HC imposes cost of Rs 10,000...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels