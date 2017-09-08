close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China tightens restrictions on religious freedom

China says it is facing a growing threat from domestic cults and radical Islam but critics have accused Beijing of a broader pattern of harassment, detention and abuse.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 16:32

Beijing: China has tightened regulations on religious freedom, intensifying punishments for unsanctioned activities and increasing its supervision of certain groups in a bid to "block extremism" and tackle what it sees as internal threats.

The updated rules, released by China`s cabinet the State Council on Thursday, come as the country ratchets up already stringent controls on Muslim and Christian populations and include a ban on religious organisations accepting foreign donations.

China says it is facing a growing threat from domestic cults and radical Islam but critics have accused Beijing of a broader pattern of harassment, detention and abuse.

The latest measures focus on "maintaining legality, curbing illegality, blocking extremism, resisting infiltration and attacking crime", according to a copy of the regulations posted on the State Council`s official website.

"Any organisation or individual may not use religion to carry out illegal activities such as endangering national security, undermining social order...and other activities that harm national interests," it said.

Among other changes, the regulations, which will be implemented February 2, extend previous rules to include online communications.

Religious groups must be registered with the state, while unregistered organisations -- which were already not allowed to set up places of worship -- are now also prohibited from establishing schools.

The fines for organising unapproved religious events have been hiked to up to 300,000 yuan ($46,400). Those providing the venue for such gatherings can now also be fined up to 200,000 yuan.

The changes are part of a broader effort to put religious practice under the direct supervision of the state.

China`s officially atheist Communist authorities are wary of any organised movements outside their control, including religious ones.

On Wednesday, leaders from China`s five officially recognised religions -- Buddhism, Daoism, Islam, Catholicism and Protestant Christianity -- agreed that "the direction of religions is to integrate them with Chinese culture", the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on civil society since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, tightening restrictions on freedom of speech and jailing hundreds of activists and lawyers.

The constitution guarantees freedom of religious belief, a principle that Beijing says it upholds.

But an annual report from the US State Department released last month said that in 2016, China "physically abused, detained, arrested, tortured, sentenced to prison, or harassed adherents of both registered and unregistered religious groups".

The report noted arrests and harassment of church leaders in eastern Zhejiang province, who have opposed a government campaign to remove crosses from churches.

China denied the violations noted in the report, which it said "ignores facts".

In China`s far western Xinjiang region, the mostly Muslim Uighur population has struggled with increasingly strict curbs on their faith, including bans on beards and public prayers.

And several Tibetan monks have died in self-immolation protests in recent months, according to rights groups.

TAGS

ChinaReligious FreedomMuslimsChristiansUighurs

From Zee News

World

Nine dead, seven missing after Irma hits French islands: Mi...

Gujarat High Court likely to pronounce order on Zakia&#039;s plea on September 26
Gujarat

Gujarat High Court likely to pronounce order on Zakia'...

Gauri Lankesh murder: Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against PM Modi, BJP
Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh murder: Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi...

Gauri Lankesh killing: Government announces Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone providing clues
Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh killing: Government announces Rs 10 lakh rewa...

Rise in cancer cases among domestic animals prompts Kerala Animal Husbandry Department to open oncology centre
Environment

Rise in cancer cases among domestic animals prompts Kerala...

Visiting Kashmir with open mind, says Rajnath Singh on 4-day trip
Jammu and Kashmir

Visiting Kashmir with open mind, says Rajnath Singh on 4-da...

Death toll in powerful Mexico earthquake rises to 15: Official
World

Death toll in powerful Mexico earthquake rises to 15: Offic...

Third of animal parasites may be extinct by 2070: Study
Environment

Third of animal parasites may be extinct by 2070: Study

Ensure no agitation takes place over NEET: Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu govt
Tamil Nadu

Ensure no agitation takes place over NEET: Supreme Court to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi