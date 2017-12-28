China to build 'Mars village' in Qinghai province

BEIJING: China is building a village in its northwest Qinghai province simulating the environmental conditions on Mars.

The project, as part of China`s Mars exploration preparation, was approved by experts in Beijing on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The village will be constructed in the red rock area of the Qaidam basin in western Qinghai, which has been dubbed "the most Martian place on Earth".

Covering 702 hectares, the "Mars Village" will consist of a tourism centre, a Mars community, a simulation base and other facilities.

The total investment is estimated at 850 million yuan (about $130 million).