close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China urges North Korea to make 'smart' decision after sanctions

"It will help the DPRK to make the right and smart decision," Wang told reporters.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 18:32
China urges North Korea to make &#039;smart&#039; decision after sanctions

Manila: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged North Korea on Sunday to make a "smart decision", after the United Nations imposed tough new sanctions on the isolated regime over its missile and nuclear programmes.

"It will help the DPRK to make the right and smart decision," Wang told reporters, according to a translator, after discussing the sanctions with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Hong-Yo ahead of a regional security forum in the Philippine capital Manila.

However Wang also emphasised that negotiations were the only way to solve the issue, after the United States had left open the possibility of military action against Kim Jong-Un's regime.

Wang called for a resumption of the stalled six-nation talks -- hosted by China and including the United States, Japan, Russia as well as the two Koreas -- aimed at curtailing the North's atomic ambitions.

"It's not that easy but it is a direction we need to work together towards," Wang said of the six-nation talks.

"Only dialogue and negotiation is the correct way out to address the Korean peninsula issue."

The top diplomats from all those nations are in Manila for the ASEAN Regional Forum, an annual security forum, which begins on Monday.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has no plans to hold talks with Ri in the Philippines, his aides have said, but could meet him inside one of the meetings.

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously backed a US-drafted resolution that significantly strengthened sanctions on North Korea, imposing a ban on exports aimed at depriving Pyongyang of $1 billion in annual revenue.

The sweeping measures were the first of that scope to be imposed on North Korea since US President Donald Trump took office and highlighted China's willingness to punish its Pyongyang ally.

The resolution imposed a full ban on exports of coal, iron and iron ore, lead and lead ore as well as fish and seafood by the cash-starved state -- stripping North Korea of a third of its export earnings estimated at $3 billion per year.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said the stiffer measures brought the penalty imposed on North Korea for its ballistic missile tests "to a whole new level" and that the council had put Kim "on notice".

TAGS

ChinaNorth KoreaNorth Korea sanctionsChinese Foreign Minister Wang YiUnited Nations

From Zee News

Giant mushroom weighing 8 kgs discovered in China
Environment

Giant mushroom weighing 8 kgs discovered in China

Competition over mammoth meat may have wiped out Neanderthals
ScienceDiscoveries

Competition over mammoth meat may have wiped out Neandertha...

Afghan forces repulse Taliban&#039;s coordinated attack in Nangarhar
WorldAsia

Afghan forces repulse Taliban's coordinated attack in...

Russia, Turkey discuss implementation of de-escalation zones in Syria
World

Russia, Turkey discuss implementation of de-escalation zone...

Tamil Nadu

Madras HC ends mother's 24-yr struggle for compensatio...

Chhattisgarh: Police sub-inspector killed, constable injured in gun battle with naxals
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Police sub-inspector killed, constable injure...

Delhi

Delhi Police begins trial of 112, still getting blank calls

World

Families fear UK schoolgirls who joined ISIS are dead: Repo...

India

Amit Shah's entry into Rajya Sabha good for BJP: Praka...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India