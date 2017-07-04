China warns North Korea to stop violating UNSC resolutions

Beijing: China on Tuesday criticised North Korea`s ballistic missile launch earlier during the day and warned Pyongyang to stop violating UNSC resolutions in this regard.

"China opposes North Korea for breaching the UN Security Council resolutions to conduct launching activities," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a press conference here.

"We urge North Korea to stop and create needed conditions for the resumption of talks on peace and denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula," Geng was quoted as saying by Efe news.