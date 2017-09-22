China welcomes Myanmars efforts to alleviate situation in Rakhine

Beijing: China`s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China welcomes the measures taken by Myanmar`s government to alleviate the situation in Rakhine state.

Wang made the comments in New York on Thursday on during a meeting on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly with Myanmar officials, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

More than 400,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled from Rakhine across the border to Bangladesh following a counter-insurgency offensive by Myanmar`s army in the wake of militant attacks on security forces.

UN officials have described Myanmar`s strategy as "ethnic cleansing".