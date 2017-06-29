close
China woman accidentally breaks $44000 jade bracelet, faints in shock - Watch

The woman was trying on the jade bracelet and inquired about its price, while still wearing it. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 14:14
China woman accidentally breaks $44000 jade bracelet, faints in shock - Watch
Screengrab

Ruili: A Chinese woman got the shock of her life when she accidentally broke a jade bracelet priced at USD 44,000 (Rs 28,36,460) at a jewellery shop.

As a result, the tourist from eastern Jiangxi province fainted in the shop in Ruili in Yunnan province.

The woman was trying on the jade bracelet and inquired about its price, while still wearing it. However, the whopping amount made her remove the bracelet in haste.

And while doing so, she dropped the bracelet, breaking it into two pieces.

The staff at the store tried to calm the woman after the incident, but she turned pale, began sweating and eventually fainted, a report on news website 163.com quoted the shop owner's son as saying.

The report added that the authorities told the woman to settle the matter by paying USD 25,000. However, she said she could only give USD 1,500. The matter may go to court now.

Watch the video here: 

