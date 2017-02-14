China's grand plan: Floating nuclear plants in South China Sea

Beijing: In what may further escalate the tussle over ownership of South China Sea, China has announced that it will develop floating nuclear power plants in the disputed waters.

China says nuclear power plants are necessary to provide stable power to offshore projects and promote gas exploration the resource-rich region.

The project has been made a part of country's five-year economic development plan. In fact, Chinese authorities have already carried out research on relevant core technologies as well as the standardisation of maritime nuclear power plants.

As per reports, the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) expects to build 20 floating nuclear power stations.

Sun Qin, former chairman of the National Nuclear Corporation, said in March 2016 that the facility is scheduled to be put into operation in 2019.

"Floating power stations are less susceptible to natural disasters. In an emergency, the station could pump seawater into a boat to prevent core melting. Besides, the platform is small and can be dragged to a suitable place for maintenance," reported in February, quoting an expert.

China claims all most all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the islands.

Last year, an international tribunal quashed China's claims over the area, a verdict Beijing rejected questioning the legality of the tribunal.

