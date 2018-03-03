China's political advisory body starts annual session

BEIJING: China's top political advisory body started its annual session on Saturday here, vowing to take on a new mission for the nation's goal toward a "great modern socialist country".

Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the 12th Chinese People`s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, delivered a work report to 2,149 political advisors who gathered to discuss major political, economic and social issues in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We will focus our advice and efforts on the main issues in securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarking on a journey to fully build a modern socialist China," Yu said.

President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People.

Summarising the work and experience over the past five years, Yu said the CPPCC should remain committed to its nature as "an important platform for all Chinese political parties, social organizations, and people from all ethnic groups and all sectors of society to work together and participate in the deliberation of state affairs in a democratic manner."

He stressed that the top political advisory body shall uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In regards to its future work, the CPPCC would give top priority to studying and applying "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era", and earnestly study the new thinking on and requirements for the patriotic united front and the CPPCC, Yu said.

In a report on proposals, Wan Gang, vice chairperson of the 12th CPPCC National Committee, said over the past five years, a total of 29,378 proposals had been submitted by the CPPCC National Committee members, and 99 percent of them had been handled up to February.

