close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China's Xi Jinping pledges to properly address differences with South Korea: Report

China`s President Xi Jinping pledged to make concerted efforts with South Korea`s President Moon Jae-in to properly address differences between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 08:18

Beijing: China`s President Xi Jinping pledged to make concerted efforts with South Korea`s President Moon Jae-in to properly address differences between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

Xinhua did not provide further details.

TAGS

Xi JinpingChinaNorth KoreaMoon Jae-inSouth Korea

From Zee News

Cyborg bacteria can harvest solar energy to produce fuel
Environment

Cyborg bacteria can harvest solar energy to produce fuel

Trees provide annual services worth USD 500 mn per magacity
Environment

Trees provide annual services worth USD 500 mn per magacity

5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir

5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Rape case verdict against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25; Haryana govt may deploy Army
HaryanaPunjab

Rape case verdict against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sing...

Jio Phone booking starts today; know how to register online
Mobiles

Jio Phone booking starts today; know how to register online

World

At least 10 die in Brazil boat wreck: Authorities

World

Typhoon leaves 12 dead after lashing Macau, Hong Kong

Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital doctors on indefinite strike over lack of security, patients suffer
IndiaDelhi

Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital doctors on indefinite strike ove...

World

Saudi-led airstrike kills 48 in Yemen's capital

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India