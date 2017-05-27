close
China's Xi says need to move to greener economic growth: State media

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 22:59

Beijing: China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country`s natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.

China`s air, water and soil pollution need to be tackled, he added, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said the country`s rapid economic growth had caused many environmental problems, according to Xinhua.

"Under these circumstances, we must exert significant efforts to reverse course," he said.

