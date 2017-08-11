close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Chinese bank plans to open branch in Gwadar port: Pakistan official

One of China's biggest banks is planning to open a branch near Pakistan's strategic Gwadar port amid growing partnership between the two countries, a senior Pakistani official said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 14:20

Islamabad: One of China's biggest banks is planning to open a branch near Pakistan's strategic Gwadar port amid growing partnership between the two countries, a senior Pakistani official said.

The deep-water port has a strategic importance for the Belt and Road initiative, a part of which - the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — connects Pakistan's southern region to China's western Xinjiang region through rail and roads.

The CPEC is billed as a 'game-changer' and manifestation of strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Dostain Khan Jamaldini said in a meeting yesterday that The Bank of China is planning to open a branch in Gwadar in Balochistan.

Dawn reported that Jamaldini said that with the Gwadar Deep Seaport becoming operational, several commercial banks have become interested in opening branches in the port city and the Bank of China would start doing business from Gwadar shortly starting with setting up a branch in the city.

"Business and trade activities will flourish in Gwadar with the opening of branches of different national and international banks," he said, adding that for the time the Gwadar Port Oversees and Port Holding had allowed the opening of two banks in Gwadar and one of them was the Bank of China.

The chairman claimed that work on the Gwadar Free Zone had started.

He said the construction work would be completed in the next couple of months.

Jamaldini added that the Pakistani and Chinese were working in three shifts to complete the construction of the Gwadar Free Zone as soon as possible.

He disclosed that in the first week of December, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with some Chinese ministers would inaugurate the first International expo centre in the free zone.

More than 100 Chinese companies are scheduled to participate.

Gwadar has become a hub of business activities due to billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which connects western China with Gwadar port.

TAGS

ChinaPakistanbankpartnershipChina-Pakistan Economic Corridor

From Zee News

TTV Dinakaran is 420: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy
Tamil Nadu

TTV Dinakaran is 420: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy

Bihar

Bihar MLA demands CBI probe into Buxar DM ​Mukesh​ Pandey...

WorldAsia

China should be neutral if North Korea fires first on US: R...

Jammu and Kashmir: Four killed as vehicle skids off road
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Four killed as vehicle skids off road

WorldAsia

6.2-magnitude quake hits Philippines

Punjab

Braid chopping case: Woman in Phagwara claims her hair was...

Kerala government urged to grant period leave to its employees
Kerala

Kerala government urged to grant period leave to its employ...

Infinix Note 4 Review: New battery leader in sub-Rs 10,000 segment
Mobiles

Infinix Note 4 Review: New battery leader in sub-Rs 10,000...

Samsung launches Bluetooth speakers, headsets in India
Technology

Samsung launches Bluetooth speakers, headsets in India

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India