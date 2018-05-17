Chinese cab driver put in detention for pulling woman passenger's top off

In an incident which has outraged people across China, a cab driver reportedly molested a woman passenger sitting in the front seat of his car in Sichuan province's Leshan. While the woman managed to escape from the vehicle, her eventual complaint with local authorities has now led to the driver being put in detention for 10 days.

According to a report in South China Morning Post quoting local media, the driver belonging to a cab company called Leshan Foyun Taxi reportedly complimented the woman passenger for being pretty before pulling her top off. That the incident happened in broad daylight further infuriated locals who called for immediate action against the 43-year-old man.

Leshan Foyun Taxi has suspended the driver and has apologised saying that will carry out an internal investigation to ensure such incidents do not happen again. Local law officials, meanwhile, have put the driver in a 10-day detention and also revoked his transport license after an in-car dash cam from the cab confirmed what the woman had alleged.

Crimes against women in cabs across Chinese cities are on the rise. Just earlier this month, a woman was reportedly killed by a driver in Henan province's Zhengzhou. Following this, cab-hailing app Didi was forced to partially suspend operations to take stock of safety measures in place.

Neighbouring India too has seen crimes being committed against women in cabs. A massive uproar had erupted when earlier this month, a woman had alleged that an Uber driver had molested her in Mumbai. A month earlier, a woman alleged she had been raped by an Ola driver in Greater Noida. In December of last year, another woman had alleged she was molested by the driver of a cab she was in before being thrown out of the moving vehicle in Delhi's Rajiv Chowk.