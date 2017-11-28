Chinese court jails Taiwanese activist for five years for 'subversion'

Beijing: A Chinese court sentenced Taiwanese democracy activist Lee Ming-cheh to five years in prison on Tuesday on charges of attempting to subvert state power, further souring cross-strait ties.

Lee sat nervously as the three-judge panel read the sentence at the Yueyang intermediate people`s court in central Hunan province following a trial denounced by human rights groups as "unfair".

The court also deprived him of his political rights for two years.

A Chinese co-defendant named Peng Yuhua was sentenced to seven years in prison and he also lost his political rights for two years.

The court said both men stated that they would not appeal their sentences.

Lee had confessed to the charges during his trial in September, stating that he had written and distributed online articles that criticised China`s ruling Communist Party and promoted democracy among other topics.

"This is an absolutely outrageous sentence that was handed out today, following on from an unfair trial," said Amnesty International China researcher William Nee.

"Lee Ming-cheh should not have to spend a day in jail, since everything he did - peacefully discuss current events and historical issues on social media - is expressly protected under international law," Nee told AFP.

Taiwan`s presidential office and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party called the verdict "unacceptable".

"We urged the Beijing authorities to release Lee and allow him to return to Taiwan soon. We regret that Lee`s case seriously damaged cross-strait relations," the presidential office said in a statement.

China sees self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory waiting to be reunified.