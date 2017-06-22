close
Chinese draft law regulates use of national anthem

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 13:46

Beijing: A draft law on the usage of the national anthem was submitted to the Standing Committee of China`s National People`s Congress for its first reading on Thursday.

The draft law cites the events where the national anthem "March of the Volunteers" should be played or sung, as well as events where it should not, reports Xinhua news agency.

The national anthem should not be performed at funerals or other improper events, neither used in advertisements or as background music at public places, according to the draft law.

The "March of the Volunteers", was penned by poet Tian Han and music composed by Nie Er.

According to the draft, those who maliciously modify the lyrics or play or sing it in a distorted or disrespectful way can be detained for up to 15 days by public security departments. 

