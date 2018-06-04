हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CPEC

Chinese engineer found dead inside embassy in Pakistan

China has repeatedly raised concerns over security provided to its workers in and by Pakistan.

Representational image courtesy Reuters

Islamabad: A Chinese engineer working in Pakistan was found dead today in the premises of the Chinese embassy here, apparently 12 days after his death when the officials from the mission checked his room following a foul smell, a media report said.

The engineer, residing in the premises of the embassy and working for a Chinese company which was closed for renovation, had apparently died around 12 days ago, the Express Tribune reported, citing police sources.

The engineer was 28 to 29 years old and had come to the country in May, police said.

Investigators said the Chinese national appears to have died of natural causes as he suffered from blood pressure related problems.

Security officials said the engineer's room was not checked earlier and officials from the embassy checked it after noticing a foul smell. 

Emergency services have shifted the body to a hospital for further examination. 

Thousands of Chinese workers are employed in Pakistan, working on a host of projects connected with the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan Army has raised a special force consisting of thousands of personnel to provide security to Chinese personnel working in Pakistan.

In February, a Chinese national, working at a non-CPEC related private shipping firm in Karachi, was shot dead in broad daylight in the city.

Last year, two Chinese nationals, who were believed to be Christian missionaries, were abducted from Quetta and allegedly killed by the Islamic State terror group, which sent shock waves in China.

