Chinese grandmother spends 32 years in college, says 'haven't learnt enough'

There is no age to stop learning. And who better to know this than a 97-year-old Chinese woman who has spent the last 32 years in college and continues to refuse a graduation degree.

Local Chinese media reported that Peng Nan had managed to gain admission into a university 30 years ago at a time when she retired from her daily job. At the time, she felt learning would be the best way to spend her post-retirement days. While friends and family did consider it unusual at the time, they felt she would study for a brief period of time only. Time though flew by and Nan continued to take up one course after another. “University is a way not only to pass the time, but also gain knowledge and make my brain more active," she was quoted as saying by Changjiang Daily News. “As long as I am able to move, I must continue to learn."

In the last three decades, Nan has completed 20 courses - including calligraphy and painting - and is looking for more. She attends three classes each day and has now signed up to learn more about 10 additional subjects.

Studying though is not the only thing Nan is passionate about. The elderly woman also reportedly shows similar enthusiasm in encouraging others to spend post-retirement years in an institution of learning. Her son says that while people can have their respective opinion about a 97-year-old regularly attending college, his mother remains healthy and determined to learn till her last breath.