Chinese man travels across country to find missing son, meets him after 24 years

A man in China lost his three-year-old son on August 8, 1994, and re-united with him after almost 24 years. According to Mail Online, the man re-united with his son after sending 1,80,000 missing person notices across China.

Despite getting no clue about the whereabouts of his son for over two decades, Li Shunji did not lose hope and kept his search for his long-lost son intact. The child, who is now 27-year-old Li Lei, finally got to meet his biological parents on Friday after DNA identification by the police.

He was identified in a DNA database of missing children by the local police, reported Mail Online.

The report said that a couple came across the three-year-old toddler after he got separated from his parents. They tried to look for his parents, but having failed to find them, the couple decided to take him in.

After not getting any information about the whereabouts of his son, Li Shunji gave up his business and began a hunt to find his child, and travelled across the country. According to Mail Online, the man got more than 1,80,000 missing person notices and distributed them in different parts of the country.

He carried the notices across China in nylon sacks.