Chinese military tests battle tank in Tibet near Indian border

The Chinese military on Thursday said it has conducted trials of a light weight battle tank in Tibet near the Indian border.  

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 16:13

Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday said it has conducted trials of a light weight battle tank in Tibet near the Indian border.

The 35-tonne tank has carried out trials in the plains of Tibet, PLA spokesman Col Wu Qian said in a media briefing here.

He was responding to questions about media reports that the People's Liberation Army has carried out an exercise involving a new type of 35-tonne light weight tank in Tibet.

When asked whether it is targeted against India, the PLA spokesman said, "The purpose is to test the parameters of the equipment and is not targeted against any country." 

