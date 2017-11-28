हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Chinese official commits suicide after authorities launch probe

Zhang Yang was a member of the powerful Central Military Commission.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 28, 2017, 10:23 AM IST
Beijing: Senior Chinese military official Zhang Yang committed suicide at home on Nov. 23 after authorities launched an investigation against him, state media said on Tuesday. 

Zhang, a member of the powerful Central Military Commission, was being investigated over links to fallen military officials Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, the official Xinhua news agency said. 

ChinaZhang YangCentral Military Commission
