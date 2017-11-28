Chinese official commits suicide after authorities launch probe
Zhang Yang was a member of the powerful Central Military Commission.
| Last Updated: Nov 28, 2017, 10:23 AM IST
Beijing: Senior Chinese military official Zhang Yang committed suicide at home on Nov. 23 after authorities launched an investigation against him, state media said on Tuesday.
Zhang, a member of the powerful Central Military Commission, was being investigated over links to fallen military officials Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, the official Xinhua news agency said.