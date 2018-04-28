Chinese President Xi Jinping fond of Indian films: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

WUHAN: Chinese President Xi Jinping is fond of Indian films, Foreign Secretary Vijay K Gokhale said on Saturday after the India-China informal bilateral meeting ended. Gokhale said that the Chinese President has seen a number of Indian films, including Bollywood and regional. He added that to cooperate in promoting Indian films in China, more Indian films should come to China and vice-versa.

"The proposals forwarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi included moving ahead to find ways to collaborate in terms of entertainment including films. It would be a good idea to expand this. More Indian films should come to China and vice-versa," he said.

The statement amid reports that the Indian government may appoint Bollywood star Aamir Khan as brand ambassador to China to boost trade between the two countries. Recently during a press conference, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying's had hailed the proposal. "We all know that Aamir Khan is a famous Indian actor. Many Chinese people, including myself, have watched his film Dangal which tells the inspirational story of how Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters strived and persisted until their dream came true," she had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a 2-day visit to China during which several topics were discussed. The two leaders discussed the importance of balanced and sustainable trade ties between India and China. However, no official agreements were signed. Talking about the visit, Gokale said: "Both countries are focussing on the importance of building an open, multipolar, pluralist and a participatory global economic order. The development of India and China can contribute to the elimination of poverty and inequality."

The two sides also agreed to expand their cooperation in global healthcare, disaster risks and reduction and mitigation and ushering in digital empowerment. "This is a new way of communication that the leaders are trying. President Xi hasn't hosted any foreign leader outside capital Beijing. The two leaders said the informal meeting was candid and helped in boosting strategic ties," he said.