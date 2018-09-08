हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chopper crash

Chopper with seven on board crashes in Nepal

Status of the occupants is not known as prevailing weather conditions have made rescue operations difficult.

Courtesy: Google Maps

A chopper with seven people on board crashed in Nepal around noon on Saturday.

The chopper went off the radar and was later spotted in the border area between the country's Nuwakot and Dhading districts. Local media reported that the status of the occupants is not yet known as rescuers have not been able to reach the crash side due to the terrain.

Prevailing weather conditions too have hindered rescue operations.

 

 

(This is a developing news report)

