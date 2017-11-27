CNN had a savage clapback to Donald Trump's tweet attack

US President Donald Trump has on ongoing feud with CNN. He took another shot at the news outlet on Sunday. But this time, CNN shut him down brutally.

Trump's tweet reflected his two running themes about the media. One, all of mainstream media is 'fake news', a term that he falsely claimed to have invented. Two, Fox News, which backs even his most indefensible statements, is great.

That is pretty much what Trump repeated in a tweet. .@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! He tweeted.

This time, CNN didn't seem ready to take the shot lying down. CNN's public relations team quickly responded with a smackdown. "It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst"

What is perhaps going to sting for the tweeter-in-chief of the US more than CNN's response is the fact that his tweet was liked and shared by far fewer people.

The Donald's tweet was retweeted about 31,000 times and 'liked' 105,000 times. CNN however thulped the Presidential tweet with close to 99,000 retweets and about 271,000 'likes'.

While the response to CNN's tweet did include a fair bit of criticism over the quality of its journalism, there were many messages of support:

I prefer getting my news for the US from outside sources like the BBC. There is less of a bias toward any party and they remain objective. I have a suggestion: how about reporting more positive things for a change? I know, you probably think it won't sell, but you'd be surprised. — Sandra Ellingwood (@seleenermparis) November 27, 2017

Thank you @CNNPR for the best clap back on Twitter I've ever read. I LOVE when someone puts @realDonaldTrump in his place. ???????????? — Brittany Padgett (@brittdpadgett) November 27, 2017

Amen! — Don Nelson (@DonNelson806) November 27, 2017

Trump has let it slide so far. But given the habit of the current resident of the White House, a different battlefront may not be too far behind.