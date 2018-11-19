हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trump vs CNN

CNN seeks emergency hearing as Trump issues fresh warning to Jim Acosta

The White House has said that Acosta’s press pass can be revoked again at the end of November.

CNN seeks emergency hearing as Trump issues fresh warning to Jim Acosta
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Despite a court order to restore the White House press credentials to CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, the Donald Trump administration has issued a fresh warning to the journalist. According to a report in CNN, the White House has said that Acosta’s press pass can be revoked again at the end of November.

The global broadcaster has, in response to the fresh threat from the White House, sought an emergency hearing, claiming that “First and 5th Amendments of the Constitution” are being violated.

In a statement released by CNN following the alleged threat, the broadcaster said, “These actions threaten all journalists and news organizations. Jim Acosta and CNN will continue to report the news about the White House and the President.”

The press credential of Jim Acosta was revoked after a tiff with US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the White House. Following this, CNN had filed a lawsuit in the court of US District Judge Timothy Kelly.

The order had ordered that the Acosta’s credential must be restored while the case is pending.

CNN had said in a statement it "looked forward to a full resolution in the coming days" and thanked "all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, the US President had said that Acosta would be “thrown out if he misbehaves again”.

"Nobody believes in First Amendment more than I do. And if I think somebody is acting out of sorts, I will leave and I will say Thank you and I will leave," Trump said while talking about any other instances of misconducts in the future.

