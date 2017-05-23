close
﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 18:33
Congress lauds Indian Army for action at LoC; questions govt on terror camps

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday lauded the Army for smashing Pakistani posts in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir but asked the government what it was doing about destroying terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The opposition party also sought to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not raising at the international fora the issue of increase in infiltration from Pakistan and why international pressure was not being exerted on the neighbouring country.

The Indian Army today said it had launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting "some damage", days after two of its troopers were beheaded.

"We salute the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army in Naushera sector as they have destroyed a Pakistan post which was assisting Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate," Congress in-charge of communications Randeep Surjewala said.

He said the Army also took action on May 20 and 21 in the Naugam sector of Kashmir where four infiltrating militants were killed and three army personnel lost their lives in the process.

The Congress spokesman asked the Modi government as to what it was doing to destroy the terror camps in PoK from where terrorists are being pushed into India.

Surjewala said infiltration of militants from Pakistan has increased and it has been admitted by the Indian Army.

"What is the NDA government doing... Everyday, Pakistan is pushing terrorists into India and the Indian Army is fighting them.... Our Army is making supreme sacrifices," he said.

Raising questions, he asked, "Where is the Modi government? ... Where is the loud BJP government? When will it stop infiltration from Pakistan?"

The Army has released a video of the military action which showed some structures in a forested area crumbling in a heap under the impact of repeated shelling. 

