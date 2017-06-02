Contaminated vaccines kill 15 children in South Sudan: Health Minister
Juba: Fifteen children died in a South Sudanese village last month after being administered with contaminated measles vaccines, the country's health minister said Friday.
"An investigation into the cause of the death of 15 children in the rural and remote Nachodopele village ... has concluded that the severe sepsis/toxicity resulting from the administration of a contaminated vaccine caused the event," Health Minister Riek Gai Kok told reporters.