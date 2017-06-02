close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Contaminated vaccines kill 15 children in South Sudan: Health Minister

Fifteen children died in a South Sudanese village last month after being administered with contaminated measles vaccines, the country's health minister said Friday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 19:32

Juba: Fifteen children died in a South Sudanese village last month after being administered with contaminated measles vaccines, the country's health minister said Friday.

"An investigation into the cause of the death of 15 children in the rural and remote Nachodopele village ... has concluded that the severe sepsis/toxicity resulting from the administration of a contaminated vaccine caused the event," Health Minister Riek Gai Kok told reporters.

TAGS

South SudanJubaRiek Gai Kok

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

India&#039;s green lobby slams Trump for exiting Paris deal
Environment

India's green lobby slams Trump for exiting Paris deal

NASA&#039;s first-ever mission to study spinning neutron stars to be launched on June 3!
Space

NASA's first-ever mission to study spinning neutron st...

Uttarakhand High Court calls EVM challenge unconstitutional, says hackathon cannot be organised tomorrow
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand High Court calls EVM challenge unconstitutional...

Exclusive: Zee journalist reports from war-torn Syria, get the latest news at 9 PM on DNA
IndiaWorld

Exclusive: Zee journalist reports from war-torn Syria, get...

Vladimir Putin urges &#039;joint work&#039; with Donald Trump on climate change
World

Vladimir Putin urges 'joint work' with Donald Tru...

Maneka Gandhi to undergo gall bladder surgery at AIIMS
Delhi

Maneka Gandhi to undergo gall bladder surgery at AIIMS

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video