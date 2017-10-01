close
Cop stabbed, civilians injured after truck went on rampage in Canada's Edmonton

A police officer in Canada was stabbed multiple times and four civilians were injured after a truck went on rampage throught downtown on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 18:26
Cop stabbed, civilians injured after truck went on rampage in Canada&#039;s Edmonton
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Ottawa: A police officer in Canada was stabbed multiple times and four civilians were injured after a truck went on rampage throught downtown on Saturday.

The former incident took place while the officer was on duty controlloing traffic near Commonwealth Stadium for the Edmonton Eskimos game.

According to police, both the incidents are suspected to be related. Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht said, "It is being investigated as 'acts of terrorism'."

Reportedly, a man barged into a police barricade at about 8:15 PM in Alberta province where the police personnel was directing traffic outside an Edmonton Eskimos Canadian Football League game.

Following this, the suspect got out of the vehicle, a white Chevrolet Malibu and attacked the police official with a knife.

The 30-year-old accused, who managed to flee from the spot, meanwhile, has been nabbed.

CanadaCommonwealth StadiumEdmonton Eskimos gameChevrolet Malibu

