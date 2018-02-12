हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Corrigendum on story about a viral video

This is with reference to an article that was carried on Zeenews.com.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 12, 2018, 15:19 PM IST
Comments |
Corrigendum on story about a viral video

This is with reference to an article that was carried on Zeenews.com.

The said article was based on a video uploaded on YouTube in September 2016 that had resurfaced and gone viral. The video on YouTube had wrongly identified the speaker as the Crown Prince of UAE and that error was carried on Zeenews.com. The error is deeply regretted.

Zee News.com has deleted the said article and have instituted stringent protocols to ensure such errors on viral content are not repeated.

Tags:
Zee News
Next
Story

Cambodia deports seven foreigners held over ''pornographic'' dance party

Trending