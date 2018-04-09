Costliest number plate up on sale in Britain for Rs 132 crore

The most sought after number plate in the world is on sale. While in 2014 it was sold for a whopping Rs 91,67,31,910 crore, this time price has surged even higher – it is Rs 132 crore. The number plate that’s up for sale is F1.

According to reports, the number plate has been put on sale by Kahn Design firm owner Afzal Kahn. The firm works on customised vehicles.

Express.co.uk says that Afzal broke a British record in 2008 when he bought the number plate, which is 109-year-old. Six years later, in 2014, the plate was up on sale for Rs 91,67,31,910 crore. At present, while the number plate has been priced at Rs 110 crore, addition of VAT and transfer free take it up to Rs 132 crore.

Currently, the record for buying the costliest number plate is held by an Indian, Balwinder Sahani for Rs 67 crore. He had bought D5 number plate in Dubai.