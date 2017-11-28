CPEC is source of prosperity for Pakistan: New China envoy

Islamabad: Newly-appointed Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing said the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a source of prosperity for Pakistan and the rest of the region.

He stated this at the third CPEC media forum jointly organised by the Chinese Embassy here and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), according to a statement by PCI.

Yao said CPEC was a major priority for the Chinese leadership, and he would put in his best efforts to get it implemented in a letter and spirit.

The envoy expressed pleasure that CPEC's implementation was being fast-tracked and said he was confident that the people of Pakistan would be the major beneficiary of this initiative.

"It is also a source of prosperity and peace for the entire region, CPEC's ownership goes to the people of Pakistan and its other stakeholders," he said.

Yao spoke about the important role of the media, noting that Pakistani media has always been positive towards China.

He proposed that the media representatives should be invited to visit CPEC projects, enabling them to see themselves its implementation process and socio-economic impact on the local people.

He assured that he would have regular interaction with the media to seek support in carrying forward their collaborative socio-economic partnership.

The embassy of China, he added, will keep facilitating the media in promoting Sino-Pak friendship.

During his long diplomatic career, Yao said Pakistan has always been most important for him, and he will fulfil his new responsibility for the country's well-being with devotion and commitment.

He said he was looking forward to contribute in making the CPEC a symbol of Sino-Pak cooperative partnership.

PCI said that Yao was delivering his first speech at any public forum after his appointment as new envoy to Pakistan.

After presenting his credentials to Pakistan's president in a few days, Yao said he would start his official engagements and wished to maintain close interaction with the media friends, seeking their support to take full advantage of the CPEC's opportunity and keep the people aware of its enormous benefits.

Chief Executive of China Economic Net website Wang Xudong in his keynote address hoped that the forum will provide them a good opportunity for promoting media-to-media relationship.

CPEC is drawing the world's attention and getting popular among Chinese people, he added.