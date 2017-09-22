close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Criminal, deranged, dotard: Trump vs Kim war is a volley of verbal venom

Rising tensions between the United States and North Korea is spiralling as much from nuclear tests and corresponding sanctions as from the brazen name calling between its two leaders.

﻿
By Shubhodeep Chak... | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:37
Criminal, deranged, dotard: Trump vs Kim war is a volley of verbal venom

New Delhi: One is a criminal. The other is deranged. At least that is what US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been calling each other. As tensions between the two nations reached new highs this week, their discourse reached new lows.

The most recent exchange of expletives began when Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday. He called the North Korean leadership - and thereby Kim himself - a band of criminals. "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime. No nation on earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles," said Trump in a no-holds-barred speech. Many say it was expected. After all, the North Korean ambassador left even before the US President began his speech.

Kim though was not expected to leave the verbal assault unanswered. And he didn't. "A frightened dog barks louder," he said in what South Korean officials say was the first-ever address to the world community by any North Korean leader. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire." For the uninitiated, 'dotard' roughly translates to an old person who is either weak or senile.

The verbal duel between the 33-year-old Kim and 71-year-old Trump has reached a crecendo after North Korea accelerated its missile development program. On July 28, the country sent ripples around the world when it launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Its most recent 'act of defiance' was on September 3 when conducted its sixth nuclear test despite UN sanctions. And the sanctions have only increased with the latest financial embargos being announced by Trump on Thursday.

At a time when one leader has promised 'fire and fury' and the other may be looking at testing hydrogen bomb in the Pacific, the world community is praying for diplomacy - rather than brute name calling - to tide over tensions.

 

TAGS

Donald TrumpTrumpKim Jong-UnNorth KoreaUnited States

From Zee News

World

China's snub to Pakistan at UN: Won't meddle in K...

Sunil Jakhar, Swaran Jakhar file nominations for Gurdaspur LS bypoll
Punjab

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll: Sunil Jakhar, Swaran Salaria fi...

Uttar Pradesh

Khalapar violence: One more booked under NSA

Haryana

'Jealous sex addict' Ram Rahim forced aides to tu...

Now talk to Samsung digital assistant Bixby in India
Technology

Now talk to Samsung digital assistant Bixby in India

Ukraine envoy&#039;s phone snatched while taking selfie at Red Fort
Delhi

Ukraine envoy's phone snatched while taking selfie at...

60 kids suffer food poisoning after eating lunch hosted by Rajasthan businessman
Rajasthan

60 kids suffer food poisoning after eating lunch hosted by...

Rahul Gandhi describes Mahatma Gandhi as an NRI, says Congress movement was an NRI movement
India

Rahul Gandhi describes Mahatma Gandhi as an NRI, says Congr...

Obesity harmful for dogs? Here&#039;s a weight loss program to boost your pets health
Environment

Obesity harmful for dogs? Here's a weight loss program...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi