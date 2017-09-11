close
Cuban government says 10 people killed by Hurricane Irma

A statement from civil defence authorities said the victims perished due to various causes such as accidents.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 18:53
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Havana: At least 10 people were killed after Hurricane Irma tore through Cuba over the weekend, authorities said in a statement on Monday, bringing the death toll in the Caribbean from the ferocious storm to 38.

A statement from civil defence authorities said the victims perished due to various causes such as accidents, collapsed buildings and not heeding orders to evacuate in the four provinces of Havana, Matanzas, Sancti spiritus and Ciego de Avila, where the storm hit hard.

