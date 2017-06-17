close
Cut off Pak's military aid: Muhajirs to Trump administration

A group of Muhajirs have urged the Trump administration and US Congress to cut off military sales and aid to Pakistan, citing Islamabad's support to terrorism.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 15:05

Washington: A group of Muhajirs have urged the Trump administration and US Congress to cut off military sales and aid to Pakistan, citing Islamabad's support to terrorism.

"The actions of Pakistani military establishment clearly shows that they are not a trustworthy ally of the US in the war against terrorism," the recently formed World Muhajir (refugee) Congress said in a memorandum to the Trump administration and US Congress.

"Deceiving the US administration and appeasing militant outfits like Haqqani network, Taliban Quetta Shura and Al Qaeda operatives is a policy towed by ISI," the memorandum said.

There is no other option left for the US but to take unilateral military actions inside Pakistani territory to kill jihadist operatives, it argued.

"The US-led war on terror cannot be won without addressing the key issue of Pakistani Army being the sponsor of terrorism in the region," said the memorandum, copies of which were given to members of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Terrorism, Non-proliferation and Trade during a Congressional hearing on Foreign Military Sales here on Thursday.

"World Muhajir Congress sincerely request Trump Administration and US Congress to cut off military sales/aid to Pakistan," it said.

Muhajirs Trump administration US Congress Terrorism Pakistani military establishment Al Qaeda Jihadist

