Cuteness alert: London Mayor Sadiq Khan's new puppy is breaking the internet
Sadiq Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016.
London: Sadiq Khan is now the proud owner of a puppy. He has named it Luna Khan.
He unveiled the puppy in a Twitter post and said, "Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family. Meet Luna Khan."
Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family...
...meet Luna Khan! pic.twitter.com/1Hp8g0J6Bh
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 26, 2017
Most social media users were smitten with the new addition to Khan's family.
Sadiq Khan now has a puppy and now I love him even more.
— beth (@bethindia) November 26, 2017
@MayorofLondon I already thought Sadiq Khan was great but now that he’s sharing photos of his new puppy on social media I can really relate
— Nicola Kay (@nnicolakayy) November 27, 2017
Exactly. I just hope the Khan family and little Luna have a wonderful life together. They deserve it.
— Millie Hart (@MandyHart15) November 27, 2017
Cutest mayor ever, and the puppy ain't bad either
— Alice Taylor (@wonderlandblog) November 26, 2017
May she bring you loads of joy and warm company. And, a good name for a beautiful dog (in Arabic, the moon is Qamar, a word used as an adjective for beautiful people).
— Ashraf H Ibrahim (@Ashraf1063) November 26, 2017
Wow Congrats and God Bless. Welcome Luna you blessed to join the family of Sadiq he is one of the few rationals left!
— Cubed Cubics (@MatricksDeCoder) November 26, 2017
She's a little star!
— Jackie Pearce (@tarot_jack) November 26, 2017
Wow, that’s interesting because @Rachannelindsay and I just welcomed a new addition to our family too. Her name is Caramella. #Puppy pic.twitter.com/CwKwr1MykA
— Usaama Kaweesa (@UsaamaK) November 26, 2017
This is Ellie....had her for four days and our lives will never be the same. Welcome to parenthood! pic.twitter.com/xinkwIHaoZ
— Nikki Smith (@NikkiSSmith) November 26, 2017
Yay best name ever! Here is my Luna! (She’s had a poorly foot) pic.twitter.com/rDfT6wpXrL
— Erin Rudkin (@TinkerBerryErry) November 26, 2017
He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tooting from 2005 to 2016.