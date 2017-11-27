हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Cuteness alert: London Mayor Sadiq Khan's new puppy is breaking the internet

Sadiq Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 27, 2017, 20:43 PM IST
Comments |
Cuteness alert: London Mayor Sadiq Khan&#039;s new puppy is breaking the internet
Pic courtesy: @SadiqKhan

London: Sadiq Khan is now the proud owner of a puppy. He has named it Luna Khan.

He unveiled the puppy in a Twitter post and said, "Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family. Meet Luna Khan."

Most social media users were smitten with the new addition to Khan's family.

Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016.

He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tooting from 2005 to 2016. 

Tags:
Sadiq KhanLondon mayorLuna KhanSadiq Khan's puppyviral photo
Next
Story

Pope Francis lands in Myanmar, set to meet army chief

Trending