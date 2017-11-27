Cuteness alert: London Mayor Sadiq Khan's new puppy is breaking the internet

London: Sadiq Khan is now the proud owner of a puppy. He has named it Luna Khan.

He unveiled the puppy in a Twitter post and said, "Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family. Meet Luna Khan."

Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family... ...meet Luna Khan! pic.twitter.com/1Hp8g0J6Bh — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 26, 2017

Most social media users were smitten with the new addition to Khan's family.

Sadiq Khan now has a puppy and now I love him even more. — beth (@bethindia) November 26, 2017

@MayorofLondon I already thought Sadiq Khan was great but now that he’s sharing photos of his new puppy on social media I can really relate — Nicola Kay (@nnicolakayy) November 27, 2017

Exactly. I just hope the Khan family and little Luna have a wonderful life together. They deserve it. — Millie Hart (@MandyHart15) November 27, 2017

Cutest mayor ever, and the puppy ain't bad either — Alice Taylor (@wonderlandblog) November 26, 2017

May she bring you loads of joy and warm company. And, a good name for a beautiful dog (in Arabic, the moon is Qamar, a word used as an adjective for beautiful people). — Ashraf H Ibrahim (@Ashraf1063) November 26, 2017

Wow Congrats and God Bless. Welcome Luna you blessed to join the family of Sadiq he is one of the few rationals left! — Cubed Cubics (@MatricksDeCoder) November 26, 2017

She's a little star! — Jackie Pearce (@tarot_jack) November 26, 2017

Wow, that’s interesting because @Rachannelindsay and I just welcomed a new addition to our family too. Her name is Caramella. #Puppy pic.twitter.com/CwKwr1MykA — Usaama Kaweesa (@UsaamaK) November 26, 2017

This is Ellie....had her for four days and our lives will never be the same. Welcome to parenthood! pic.twitter.com/xinkwIHaoZ — Nikki Smith (@NikkiSSmith) November 26, 2017

Yay best name ever! Here is my Luna! (She’s had a poorly foot) pic.twitter.com/rDfT6wpXrL — Erin Rudkin (@TinkerBerryErry) November 26, 2017

Khan has been Mayor of London since 2016.

He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tooting from 2005 to 2016.