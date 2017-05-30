close
Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh Coast: Weather office

The storm made landfall on the coast between Cox`s Bazar and the main port city of Chittagong at 6:00 am.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 09:20

Dhaka Division: Severe Cyclone Mora hit Bangladesh Tuesday packing winds of up to 117 kilometres per hour (73mph) after authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people from low-lying coastal villages.

The storm made landfall on the coast between Cox`s Bazar and the main port city of Chittagong at 6:00 am (0000 GMT), the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special weather bulletin.

TAGS

CycloneCyclone MoraBangladeshcoastal villagesCox`s Bazarcity of Chittagong

